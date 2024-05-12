Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. 1,163,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

