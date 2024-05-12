Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

