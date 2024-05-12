Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 145,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $973.80. 351,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $941.89 and a 200-day moving average of $901.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

