Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.15. 2,611,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.40. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

