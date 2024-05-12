Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 962 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 330.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $189,779,000 after buying an additional 718,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

CRM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.67. 2,912,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,688. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

