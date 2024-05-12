Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. 193,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,882. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

