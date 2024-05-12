Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 333,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,070. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

