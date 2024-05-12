Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

