Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIFree Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,450,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,575,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 171,061 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,876. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

