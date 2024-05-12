Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after buying an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,197,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 5,245,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

