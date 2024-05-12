Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 35 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 0.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $831,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $654,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,493,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $8.92 on Friday, hitting $698.13. The stock had a trading volume of 352,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $683.30 and a 200 day moving average of $597.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.91 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.