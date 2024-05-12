Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,905.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 608,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 593,135 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,804,153 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

