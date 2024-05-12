Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,590 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.93% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAMG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,148. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAMG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long purchased 5,112 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

