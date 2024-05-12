Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 854 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 517,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

