Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CAT traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,460. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

