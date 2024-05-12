CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $196.36

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.36 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 193.50 ($2.43). CC Japan Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.44), with a volume of 573,154 shares trading hands.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £261.38 million and a PE ratio of 2,155.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.91.

Insider Activity at CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

In other news, insider John Charlton Jones bought 10,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £20,333.82 ($25,545.00). In other CC Japan Income & Growth Trust news, insider John Charlton Jones bought 10,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,333.82 ($25,545.00). Also, insider June Aitken purchased 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,548.22 ($1,945.00). 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

