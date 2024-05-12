Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Centene worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

