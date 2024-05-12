Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

CENTA stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026 over the last three months. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after buying an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,711,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 480,805 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after buying an additional 217,006 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 800,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,802 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

