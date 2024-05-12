Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Century Casinos Price Performance

CNTY opened at $3.08 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

