CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 154.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 221,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFS opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

