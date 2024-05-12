CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

CF Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

CF stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

