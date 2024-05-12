Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Cut by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

