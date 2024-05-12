China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,800 shares, an increase of 358.1% from the April 15th total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,818.0 days.
China Medical System Price Performance
China Medical System stock remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. China Medical System has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
About China Medical System
