CIBC Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$235.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$222.00 to C$235.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$216.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WN

George Weston Stock Performance

TSE WN opened at C$190.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$194.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$181.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$171.21.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that George Weston will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total transaction of C$422,079.10. Insiders have sold 156,008 shares of company stock worth $25,301,767 in the last ninety days. 58.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.