CIBC Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cormark cut Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.06.

CHR stock opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.27.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2339499 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

