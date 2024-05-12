CIBC Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $85.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

