CIBC Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$49.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTT. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.13.

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

FTT stock opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.12. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$33.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

