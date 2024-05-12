Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 12,313.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.45) EPS.

Cibus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBUS opened at $17.74 on Friday. Cibus has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Get Cibus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday.

Cibus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.