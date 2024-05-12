Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 331,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,293. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

