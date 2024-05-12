Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cipher Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cipher Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

