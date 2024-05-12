Citigroup Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $108.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFF. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,171,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

