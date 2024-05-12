Citigroup Boosts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $59.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PRKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE PRKS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $53,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,089.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $53,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,089.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,165 shares of company stock worth $420,927. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

