Citigroup Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $90.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.57.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $71.92. 2,949,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,924. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,298 shares of company stock worth $104,795,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,858,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

