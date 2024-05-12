Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Civeo Stock Performance
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Civeo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s payout ratio is 47.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,001,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
