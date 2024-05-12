Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Civeo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Civeo

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $362.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,001,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.