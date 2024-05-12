Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock remained flat at $12.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

