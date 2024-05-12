CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance
CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CLPS Incorporation
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.