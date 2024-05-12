CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.