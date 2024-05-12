Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Up 2%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 38,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

