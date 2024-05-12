Cogent Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

COGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 493,884 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 397,765 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.