Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:LDP opened at $19.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

