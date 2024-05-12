Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 37.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 85,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 108,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.31 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.