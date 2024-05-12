Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 37.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 85,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 108,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.
Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.31 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
