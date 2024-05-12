Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 197,661 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 50.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 394,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

