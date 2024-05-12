Comparing Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) & MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

MarketWise has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MarketWise and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

MarketWise currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.76%. Tuya has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 45.16%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Tuya.

This table compares MarketWise and Tuya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $448.18 million 1.12 $1.78 million $0.05 30.60 Tuya $229.99 million 4.08 -$60.31 million ($0.11) -16.91

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 0.40% -0.67% 0.41% Tuya -26.23% -4.66% -4.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarketWise beats Tuya on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

