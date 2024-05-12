Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COMP. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.78.

Get Compass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass

Compass Price Performance

Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.