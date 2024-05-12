Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.