Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 15,047 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 835.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 283.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

