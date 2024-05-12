Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 4,740 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

CALF stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

