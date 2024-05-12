Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 50,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE SHEL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $74.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

