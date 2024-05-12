Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. UBS Group upped their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after acquiring an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Confluent by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

