ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 3rd

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CNOBP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 3,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.54.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
