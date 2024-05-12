CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of CXW opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 79.2% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

